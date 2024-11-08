Van explodes in Queens neighborhood, shattering windows of homes; no injuries

Authorities are investigating the explosion of a work van in Queens Friday as an accident.

According to fire officials and a law enforcement source, an unoccupied vehicle parked on 133rd Street with a propane tank in the trunk exploded. No injuries were reported.

The owner of the vehicle stayed at the scene and is cooperating with authorities, according to police sources. The sources say he may have been using the vehicle for some kind of plumbing work.

Four vehicles were damaged in the blast, which shattered windows at a half-dozen nearby homes.

Firefighters, Emergency Services Unit personnel and aviation support responded. The Bomb Squad also responded as a precaution, along with the buildings department and fire marshal.

Video posted to the Citizen app showed a heavy emergency response, as bystanders stood behind caution tape to watch the scene unfold. The van that exploded was completely destroyed.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

No criminality is suspected at this time, officials say.