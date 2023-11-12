Mayor Adams condemns ‘leaks' from federal probe into campaign fundraising

As new reports detail the scope of the FBI's probe into his text messages, Mayor Eric Adams on Sunday emphasized his willingness to cooperate with authorities days after feds seized a number of his electronics amid a campaign fundraising investigation.

In his first comments to reporters since news broke Friday that the FBI seized two of his cellphones and an iPad earlier in the week, Adams also came down on anyone divulging confidential details relating to the ongoing case.

"What I am really hoping is that these periodic leaks stop," the New York City mayor said as he left the annual memorial service in Queens for American Airlines Flight 587.

Reporters peppered Adams as he stepped inside his car and departed for another event on reports from the NY Post and New York Times over text messages between the then-Brooklyn borough president and FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro allegedly urging the latter to "fast-track" the Turkish government's use of a consulate building in Manhattan.

Up until that point in the summer of 2021, the building had reportedly not been cleared by the fire department for use due to existing safety issues.

Through a campaign spokesperson, the mayor released a statement defending his intervention as typical constituent work.

“As a Borough President, part of my routine role was to notify government agencies of issues on behalf of constituents and constituencies," Adams said. "I have not been accused of wrongdoing and I will continue to cooperate with investigators.”

The FBI has seized electronic devices belonging to NYC Mayor Eric Adams as part of a corruption investigation. News 4's Jonathan Dienst reports.

The mayor was approached Monday evening by federal officials after an event and turned over several devices, his campaign lawyer confirmed in a statement. That includes several electronic devices, including cellphones and an iPad, a source familiar with the matter said.

News of the seizure comes a little over week after federal authorities raided a Brooklyn residence connected to a campaign fundraiser. It also explains the mayor's announcement on Wednesday that he had hired a criminal defense firm to represent him personally, and represent his campaign as well.

Neighbors and city records indicated the home that was searched belongs to Adams' chief fundraiser, Brianna Suggs. Agents — some dressed in suits, others in tactical gear — lugged boxes of evidence from the home to a minivan outside.

Federal prosecutors in Manhattan have declined to say what the investigation is about, but a search warrant obtained by the New York Times indicated that investigators are examining whether the Adams campaign conspired with the Turkish government to receive donations from foreign sources, funneled through straw donors.

The warrant sought records related to contributions, travel to Turkey by people linked to the campaign and documents of interactions between the campaign and Turkey's government, or people acting at its behest, the newspaper reported.

The investigation burst into public view last Wednesday following an early morning search by FBI agents at the Brooklyn home of Brianna Suggs, a 25-year-old campaign consultant who had served as Adams’ chief fundraiser in his 2021 mayoral campaign.

Mayor Adams faced dozens of questions from reporters today about what appears to be a growing federal criminal investigation into his campaign fundraising. Melissa Russo reports.

Adams on Wednesday said he had no personal knowledge of any improper fundraising, and didn't believe he had anything to personally fear from the investigation. Neither Adams nor Suggs have been publicly accused of wrongdoing.

“As a former member of law enforcement, I expect all members of my staff to follow the law and fully cooperate with any sort of investigation—and I will continue to do exactly that. I have nothing to hide," Adams said Friday.

The search last week was carried out as Adams abruptly ended his trip to Washington, D.C., when he was scheduled to meet with the Biden administration regarding the ongoing migrant crisis. He and mayors from other major U.S. cities were set to meet with senior White House officials and members of the U.S. House and Senate.

Jake Offenhartz and Michael Balsamo of the Associated Press contributed to this report.