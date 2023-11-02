Crown Heights

FBI searches Crown Heights home in apparent campaign finance-related investigation

By Jonathan Dienst and Melissa Russo

NBC Universal, Inc.

The FBI searched a house in Brooklyn connected to a chief fundraiser for New York City Mayor Eric Adams, according to sources familiar with the matter, in what appears to be a campaign finance-related investigation.

The search was being conducted just before noon at a home on Lincoln Place near Brooklyn Avenue in Crown Heights. An FBI spokesperson confirmed agents were engaging in law enforcement activity at the house, but did not share any further details on the matter.

Sources familiar with the matter said that the home is linked to Mayor Eric Adams' chief fundraiser, Brianna Suggs.

The search was executed as Adams abruptly ended his trip to Washington, D.C. Thursday morning, when he was scheduled to meet with the Biden administration regarding the ongoing migrant crisis. He and mayors from other major U.S. cities were set to meet with senior White House officials and members of the U.S. House and Senate.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

In an exclusive interview with NBC New York on Wednesday, Adams said he and the mayors of Chicago, Denver Houston and Los Angeles would meet with federal lawmakers to help them develop a plan to manage the surge of migrants they say are arriving with little to no coordination, support or resources from President Joe Biden's administration.

But shortly after arriving in the nation’s capital on Thursday, Adams got back on a plane and returned to NYC to “address a matter,” a spokesperson for the mayor’s office told NBC New York.

While law enforcement officials did not detail what the FBI search was related to, generally the kind of activity seen at the house would mean a court-authorized search warrant was being executed.

News

mayor eric adams 3 hours ago

Adams abruptly cancels meetings in Washington and returns to New York City

New Jersey 6 hours ago

NJ Gov. Murphy spent $12K on stadium events, including Taylor Swift concert

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

Crown HeightsBrooklyn
Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us