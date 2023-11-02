FBI searches Crown Heights home in apparent campaign finance-related investigation

The FBI searched a house in Brooklyn connected to a chief fundraiser for New York City Mayor Eric Adams, according to sources familiar with the matter, in what appears to be a campaign finance-related investigation.

The search was being conducted just before noon at a home on Lincoln Place near Brooklyn Avenue in Crown Heights. An FBI spokesperson confirmed agents were engaging in law enforcement activity at the house, but did not share any further details on the matter.

Sources familiar with the matter said that the home is linked to Mayor Eric Adams' chief fundraiser, Brianna Suggs.

The search was executed as Adams abruptly ended his trip to Washington, D.C. Thursday morning, when he was scheduled to meet with the Biden administration regarding the ongoing migrant crisis. He and mayors from other major U.S. cities were set to meet with senior White House officials and members of the U.S. House and Senate.

In an exclusive interview with NBC New York on Wednesday, Adams said he and the mayors of Chicago, Denver Houston and Los Angeles would meet with federal lawmakers to help them develop a plan to manage the surge of migrants they say are arriving with little to no coordination, support or resources from President Joe Biden's administration.

But shortly after arriving in the nation’s capital on Thursday, Adams got back on a plane and returned to NYC to “address a matter,” a spokesperson for the mayor’s office told NBC New York.

While law enforcement officials did not detail what the FBI search was related to, generally the kind of activity seen at the house would mean a court-authorized search warrant was being executed.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.