Man Wanted in Deadly Manhattan Stabbing Spree Arrested: Sources

The man wanted in connection with three stabbing attacks, one of them deadly, on sleeping homeless people in Manhattan has been arrested, three law enforcement sources with direct knowledge of the case said Wednesday.

No other details on the circumstances of the apprehension were immediately released.

News of the arrest comes after News 4 obtained a copy of an internal NYPD memo in which department officials warned patrol units in Manhattan to be alert for the serial stabber. He is believed to have attacked at least three homeless people, all of whom were sleeping in public spaces, in an eight-day span, the memo said.

The first victim, a 34-year-old, was sleeping on a park bench on the Hudson River Greenway at West 11th Street on July 5 when cops say the attacker stabbed him once in the stomach shortly after 3 a.m. He died of his injuries a short time later.

The other two victims -- a 59-year-old as he lay on a bench near Madison Avenue and East 49th Street around 10 p.m. Friday and a 28-year-old stabbed in Stanley Isaacs Playground on East 96th Street near the FDR Drive early Monday -- are expected to survive their injuries. They, like the man who died, were stabbed in the stomach.

None of the victims have been identified.

According to the internal NYPD memo, all officers were told to survey their assigned areas for potential homeless people and "proactively engage" with them in an effort to help get them off the streets. Wellness checks should also be conducted, and officers should remind people of shelter and other services available to them, it said.

The memo said special attention should be paid to areas where the homeless tend to camp, though it's not clear if that's how cops tracked down their suspect.

The case is the second involving a suspect apparently targeting homeless people in New York City this year. In March, a 30-year-old man was arrested for allegedly shooting five people, killing some of them, in Manhattan and Washington, D.C.