Possible Serial Stabbing Suspect Linked to At Least 3 Manhattan Attacks: Police

There are chilling new details involving a suspect wanted in the stabbing death of a homeless man in Manhattan, as police officials said the individual is connected to two similar attacks more recently.

The deadly incident occurred just after 3 a.m. on July 5 in the West Village, when a man lying on a park bench on the Hudson River Greenway across from West 11 Street was attacked for no apparent reason with a sharp object. The 34-year-old was stabbed in the upper right abdomen once, and later died at the hospital.

Police on Monday said that the same suspect wanted in that attack also stabbed another man sleeping on a bench in midtown on Friday. The 59-year-old victim was lying on a bench around 10 p.m. near Madison Avenue and East 49th Street when a man stabbed him in the abdomen. The victim was taken to the hospital, and is expected to survive.

The most recent attack occurred during the early morning hours Monday. A 28-year-old woman was inside the Stanley Isaacs Playground on East 96th Street near the FDR Drive around 3:30 a.m. when she was also stabbed in the abdomen. She too is expected to survive.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police released images (above) of the suspect believed to be responsible for the attacks. An investigation is ongoing.