Man Slashed in Washington Square Subway Station

Police are looking for the man accused of assaulting and slashing a 28-year-old man inside the West 4th Street/Washington Square Subway Station.

It was around 8 p.m. on Sunday when police say the suspect bumped into a group of three men on the stairwell. That reportedly started a fight. In video shared by police, the victim can be seen throwing a beverage at a man who then displayed a large knife.

The man slashed the victim in his left hand and fled on an A or C train. The victim was treated by EMS at the scene.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.