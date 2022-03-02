subway crime

Hate Crime Charges in Grotesque Feces Attack on NYC Subway Platform

The suspect in the NYC subway feces attack faces menacing and harassment charges

A man who allegedly smeared human feces on the face and head of a 43-year-old woman sitting on a subway station bench will now face hate crime charges for the attack.

Frank Abrokwa, 37, of the Bronx, faces harassment and menacing as hate crime charges, the NYPD said early Wednesday.

The Hispanic woman was sitting on the bench on the southbound platform at the East 241st Street station around 5:15 p.m. on Feb. 21 when the stranger attacked her.

Police released video that shows the man holding what appears to be a black plastic bag as he approaches the woman. He then mashes the hand holding the bag into her face before running off.

It didn't appear any words were exchanged prior to the attack.

It's the latest disturbing crime to happen in the subway system since the city and state jointly rolled out a new safety plan less than two weeks ago. One of the more brutal recent cases involved a hammer attack on subway stairs that left a New York City health department employee in critical condition. A suspect has been arrested.

