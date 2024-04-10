Magnitude 2.6 aftershock felt in New Jersey, less than a week after larger earthquake

Less than a week after a 4.8-magnitude earthquake rattled the tri-state, a 2.6-magnitude aftershock was felt Wednesday in New Jersey.

The aftershock occurred around 10:22 a.m. and was located about 3.1 miles southwest of Gladstone in Somerset County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey

The USGS said a "weak'" shaking was measured across northern New Jersey and into Long Island and Connecticut.

The latest aftershock was about three miles deep.

Storm Team 4's Dave Price and Dr. James Davis explain some of the science behind the earthquake in New Jersey on Friday, like why is happened and why so many people were able to feel it far away.

Wednesday's aftershock is the latest in a series of shaking that has taken place since last Friday's quake. The USGS said more than 40 aftershocks have occurred since Friday with most being 2.0-magnitude or less.

So how long can the area expect to possibly feel additional aftershocks? The chance will still around for at least some time, experts say. In many cases, aftershocks can occur for at least a week after the initial earthquake, experts say. The USGS said there is a 21% probability of a magnitude 3.0 or higher aftershock in the first month after this particular earthquake and a 3% chance of a magnitude 4.0 or higher.

According to the USGS, "Aftershocks are smaller earthquakes that occur in the same general area during the days to years following a larger event or 'mainshock.'"

A relatively shallow 4.8 magnitude earthquake shook the northeast Friday morning. Dr. Stephen Holler, an associate professor of Physics at Fordham University, explains how it's highly untypical for the region.