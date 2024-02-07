ICE detains 4 suspects in Times Square NYPD beatdown in Arizona

What to Know A group of people, migrants among them, were caught on video attacking two NYPD officers in Times Square last month

At least a half-dozen people have been arrested so far; most were released on bail, sparking outrage among police brass and the governor's office

Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg has defended his decision to not request bail for several suspects, saying he was proceeding cautiously to ensure the proper suspects are identified. His office was expected to present the case to a grand jury Tuesday

Four of the men suspected in the brazen attack on two NYPD officers in Times Square last month are now in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the agency said in a statement.

The men were apprehended Monday in Phoenix. They had been traveling to the Phoenix Greyhound bus station from El Paso, Texas, and were detained in connection with the attacks on the NYPD cops, ICE said. They were transferred to ICE custody Tuesday and will be processed for immigration violations, according to the federal agency.

It wasn't immediately clear if the four individuals in ICE custody were the same four who sources say boarded a bus under aliases after their release in Manhattan and were headed toward the California–Mexico border.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg had opted not to request bail for several suspects as his office worked to confirm identities. The men, who face felony assault and other charges, were thus free to leave after their arraignments. They were, however, required to return to the city for their next scheduled court date on March 4.

It wasn't immediately clear how the developments with ICE would affect those proceedings.

According to authorities, seven suspects have been arrested following the caught-on-camera beating of the two officers. Police think at least 13 people were involved. Bragg's office had been expected to present the case to a grand jury on Tuesday.

