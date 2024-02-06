Bragg expected to present Times Square NYPD attack case to grand jury

What to Know A group of people, migrants among them, were caught on video attacking two NYPD officers in Times Square last month

More than a half-dozen people have been arrested so far; most were released on bail, sparking outrage among police brass and the governor's office

Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg has defended his decision to not request bail for several suspects, saying he's proceeding cautiously to ensure the proper suspects are identified.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is expected to present charges to a grand jury on Tuesday after two NYPD officers were attacked by a group that included migrants in Times Square last weekend.

In a statement issued one week after the attack, Bragg this weekend also acknowledged some of those responsible have not been identified or arrested. According to authorities, seven suspects have been arrested following the caught-on-camera beating of the two officers. Police think at least 13 people were involved.

“Our office continues to work with law enforcement to bring everyone responsible for these heinous attacks to justice. It is clear from video and other evidence that some of the most culpable individuals have not yet been identified or arrested, and we are working hand in hand with the NYPD to find and hold them accountable for their despicable acts," Bragg's latest statement read, in part.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The DA's comments come on the heels of an unusual Friday when Bragg dodged reporter questions before ultimately holding a press conference hours later. In that briefing, he defended his decision to not request bail for several suspects, saying he's proceeding cautiously to ensure the proper suspects are identified.

The Manhattan DA held a news conference to make it clear attacks on police officers will not be tolerated, after dodging reporter questions earlier in the day. News 4's Melissa Russo reports.

The embattled DA said his office was looking into new video to identify what role each individual may have played in the group assault. He also said the office expects to get further information in the next few days.

Seven suspects have been arrested in the attack so far. At least one suspect had bail set and is being held at Rikers.

Several of the suspects are migrants, NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell said, while police were familiar with some from past incidents.

"Some of them live in the migrant shelter, they appear to be migrants, obviously. I don’t know when they got here. Some of them already have lengthy police records," said Chell. "These individuals who were arrested [or] will be arrested should be indicted, they should be sitting in Rikers awaiting their day in front of the judge. Plain and simple."

Multiple sources familiar with the matter said they believe four of those initially arrested and released after court have since boarded a bus under aliases and were headed toward the California–Mexico border.

An official with the New York Office of Court Administration said they were "not aware of the defendants’ whereabouts but they are obligated to return to Court on their scheduled dates." The next court date is set for March 4.

Gov. Hochul said suspected attackers will face additional charges in the attack on two NYPD officers. News 4's Jonathan Dienst reports.