5 arrested, 7 wanted in Times Square attack on NYPD officers

Nearly a half-dozen people have been arrested and authorities are looking for seven more in connection with an attack on two NYPD officers in Times Square over the weekend.

Authorities say the caught-on-camera brawl erupted Saturday night as cops tried to break up a group of migrants in front of a shelter on 42nd Street, steps from the New Amsterdam Theatre.

Officers were trying to apprehend a man in a yellow jacket when a group descended on them, kicking and grabbing at the cops as they struggled on the sidewalk, video shows.

One lieutenant suffered a cut to his face. The other officer has injuries to the side of his body.

The five people arrested all are accused of assault or attempted assault on a police officer and gang assault. Several are charged additionally with obstructing governmental administration. One of the suspect has no known address, while one is from Mississippi. The other three currently have addresses listed in Brooklyn and Queens, the NYPD said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

Violence at migrant shelters has been a burgeoning problem as of late, prompting demands for fresh quality of life initiatives in certain neighborhoods. The city's largest shelter is on Randall's Island, where a deadly fight broke out earlier this month. Three people were arraigned Tuesday in that case.