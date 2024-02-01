‘Send them back:' Hochul blasts migrants in Times Square NYPD attack

Another two people were arrested late Wednesday in connection with an attack on two NYPD officers in Times Square over the weekend, bringing the total to seven, officials say. All but two have been processed and released.

Authorities say the caught-on-camera brawl erupted Saturday night as cops tried to break up a group of migrants in front of a shelter on 42nd Street, steps from the New Amsterdam Theatre.

Gov. Kathy Hochul had harsh words for the migrants arrested.

"Get them all -- send them back," the Democrat said Thursday at an unrelated event debuting new subway cars in Manhattan. "You don't touch our police officers, you don't touch anyone."

Multiple law enforcement sources said it all started when a couple of people walked up to the officers and said there was a group being disorderly, causing issues.

Police went to check it out, and the situation escalated quickly. New video obtained by NBC New York showed the moments before the beatdown, as a police officer and a lieutenant were talking to the group. They put their hands on one person and suddenly, the cops are surrounded. They stumble down 42nd Street, where the officers fall to the ground, before being kicked, stomped and punched in the face and head.

One lieutenant suffered a cut to his face. The other officer has injuries to the side of his body.

"I’m appalled at this. The city, we have had enough," said NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell. "The shame of this is they’re trying to keep this city safe, and they get attacked by eight cowards who are kicking them in the face, taking cheap shots."

The two people arrested late Wednesday are accused of robbery and felony assault.

The five previously arrested all are accused of assault or attempted assault on a police officer and gang assault. Several are charged additionally with obstructing governmental administration.

Some of the suspects are migrants, Chell said, while police were familiar with the others from past incidents and have lengthy rap sheets.

Chell noted angrily that the suspects who had been charged were already back on the street.

"These individuals who were arrested [or] will be arrested should be indicted, they should be sitting in Rikers awaiting their day in front of the judge. Plain and simple," Chell said.

Mayor Eric Adams, mired throughout his administration in the migrant crisis, condemned the behavior of the suspects outright.

"The men and women of the NYPD put their lives on the line every single day, working tirelessly to keep us and our streets safe," a Thursday statement from the mayor's office said. "Violence — of any kind, and no less against our officers— is unacceptable and should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

Violence at migrant shelters has been a burgeoning problem as of late, prompting demands for fresh quality of life initiatives in certain neighborhoods. The city's largest shelter is on Randall's Island, where a deadly fight broke out earlier this month. Three people were arraigned Tuesday in that case.