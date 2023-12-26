New Year's Eve

How to watch the 2024 ball drop from Times Square on New Year's Eve

Times Square in New York City has been the home to the New Year's Eve ball drop celebration since 1907 and you'll be able to watch the celebration in the NBC New York app

By Brad Luck

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

It's almost time to ring in the new year and get 2024 started the right way.

Once again, Times Square in New York City will be the center of the celebrations in the United States.

NBC New York will be streaming live pictures from Times Square starting at 7 p.m. on Sunday / New Year's Eve and going until 1 a.m. on New Year's Day.

You can watch the festivities on the "New Year's Eve Times Square Live Cam" right here in this article, in the NBC New York app, or wherever you stream NBC New York, including Roku, Peacock, Xumo Play, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon Fire Live TV, Google TV, and Local Now.

Special guests in Times Square for this year's ball drop and the 60-second countdown to midnight include NY/NJ Gotham FC players Ali Krieger, Kelley O’Hara, and Midge Purce.

One Times Square hosted its Topping Off Ceremony. Gilma Avalos reporting.

Flo Rida and Paul Anka will appear in Times Square on behalf of The Times Square Alliance and Countdown Entertainment, the co-organizers of the Times Square event.

The history of New Year's Eve celebrations in Times Square

History of ‘Auld Lang Syne' — that New Year's song 

One Times Square celebrates topping off after $500 million redevelopment ahead of New Year's Eve

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 01: Revelers celebrate New Year’s Eve in Times Square on January 01, 2023 in New York City. This year's New Year's Eve returned to pre-COVID-19 pandemic numbers with around 1 million people estimated to fill Times Square. (Photo by Alexi Rosenfeld/ Getty Images)
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - DECEMBER 20: A view of the New Year's Eve '2024' Numerals, to be lit up at midnight on December 31, in New York's world-famous Times Square in United States on December 20, 2023. Just a few days before the new year, preparations for the New Year's Eve celebrations continue with great enthusiasm. (Photo by Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images)

