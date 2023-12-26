Everything to know about Times Square New Year's Eve

What to Know The celebration to welcome 2024 in Times Square is one of the most anticipated events for tourists and locals in New York City.

Like every year, the world gets ready to celebrate this magical night and this time the event will feature live performances by Flo Rida, Paul Anka, Megan Thee Stallion, Tyla, Sabrina Carpenter, Jelly Roll, Maria Becerra, and Yng Lvcas as well as an array of special activities and appearances that will happen throughout the evening.

For 120 years, Times Square has been the center of worldwide attention on New Year's Eve, ever since the owners of One Times Square began in 1904 to conduct rooftop celebrations to greet the New Year. The first ball-lowering celebration occurred in 1907, and this tradition is now a universal symbol of welcoming the New Year.

As the organizers say on the website: "Every year as the clock nears midnight on December 31, the eyes of the world turn once more to the dazzling lights and bustling energy of Times Square. Anticipation runs high. New Year's Eve at the symbolic center of New York City has become more than just a celebration — it's a global tradition."

For those planning to celebrate New Year's Eve in Times Square here are some frequently asked questions about the most important celebration in the United States.

When should I get there? When does the celebration begin?

The celebration will begin shortly before 6 p.m. EST. At about 6 p.m. EST, the Times Square New Year's Eve Ball will be raised to the top of the pole at One Times Square (Broadway at 43rd Street). At exactly 11:59 pm EST, the ball will make its 60-second descent down the flagpole to signal the start of the new year.

Revelers begin to gather in the afternoon on New Year's Eve, as entrance to the viewing areas opens on a first-come, first-served basis.

Where are the access points to the viewing area?

If you wish to watch from a viewing area, head to the access points at 49th, 52nd, and 56th Streets on 6th and 8th Avenues.

Can I watch the celebration online?

NBC New York will be streaming live pictures from Times Square starting at 7 p.m. on Sunday / New Year's Eve and going until 1 a.m. on New Year's Day. You can watch it here, in the NBC New York app, or wherever you stream NBC New York News, including Roku, Peacock, Xumo Play, Samsung TV Plus, Google TV, and Local Now.

Will there be performances? What is the schedule for the New Year's Eve celebration?

There will be performances, including musical performances by Paul Anka, Flo Rida, Megan Thee Stallion, Jelly Roll, Sabrina Carpenter, and Tyla. There will also be a dance performance by the Sino-American Friendship Association, and more.

The international celebration will build in excitement with hourly countdowns leading to the iconic Ball Drop when this year’s Special Guests, NY/NJ Gotham FC players Ali Krieger, Kelley O’Hara, and Midge Purce, and the Mayor of the City of New York, Eric Adams, will push the crystal button that signals the descent of the New Year’s Eve Ball and lead the 60-second countdown to midnight.

Flo Rida performs his hit songs “My House,” “Low,” “Wild Ones” and “GDFR,” and will debut the world premiere of his new song, “OMG,” performing the highly anticipated single for the first time before its official release in January 2024. He will be joined by Sage the Gemini for the performance of “OMG” and “GDFR”

performs his hit songs “My House,” “Low,” “Wild Ones” and “GDFR,” and will debut the world premiere of his new song, “OMG,” performing the highly anticipated single for the first time before its official release in January 2024. He will be joined by for the performance of “OMG” and “GDFR” Paul Anka performs his signature hit “My Way,” with updated lyrics to reflect current themes, prior to the New Year’s Eve tradition of singing John Lennon’s “Imagine” moments before midnight

performs his signature hit “My Way,” with updated lyrics to reflect current themes, prior to the New Year’s Eve tradition of singing John Lennon’s “Imagine” moments before midnight Megan Thee Stallion

Tyla

Sabrina Carpenter

Jelly Roll

María Becerra

Yng Lvcas

The Sino-American Friendship Association (SAFA) will present a cultural performance titled “Cheers to 2024 with Wuliang Harmony”

(SAFA) will present a cultural performance titled “Cheers to 2024 with Wuliang Harmony” AGNEW, a New York dance group, will perform a Revelation for your Revolution

a New York dance group, will perform a Revelation for your Revolution Triad Brass, New York City’s 5-piece brass band featuring Grammy Award winner Jonathan Arons.

Are tickets needed for this event? Are there parties in Times Square?

No tickets are needed for the annual New Year’s Eve in Times Square celebration, which is a free event open to everyone on a first-come, first-serve basis. There are no public viewing spaces available for sale.

Some private parties are held in many of the restaurants and hotels in Times Square and tickets are required in advance.

What is the best way to get to Times Square?

The best way to come to Times Square is via public transportation. To get to Times Square, the # 1, 2, 3, 7, A, B, C, D, E, F, M, N, Q, R, W, and S shuttle trains all service the Times Square area. Note that certain trains do not run on weekends. In the past, the MTA has advised revelers not to use the 42nd Street Subway Station on New Year's Eve due to crowding conditions — you are advised to exit at one of the surrounding stations and enter Times Square on foot.

While the actual time of the system changes depends on the arrival of the revelers for the New Year’s Eve Celebration, based on the timeline from previous years, the following service disruptions should be expected:

TIMES SQUARE-42 ST STATION: The 42nd Street entrances close at approximately 11:00am. Riders can use the 41st Street entrances to access this station.

49 ST STATION N/R/W: The “Olive Garden” egress will be closed at 4:00am. Riders can use the 49th Street exit. This station will be bypassed beginning at about 10:00am December 31st until approximately 12:15 a.m., January 1st.

50 ST STATION <1>: This station will be bypassed beginning at noon, December 31st until approximately 12:15 a.m., January 1st.

Extra subway service will run on the 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, C, D, L, N, Q, R and S lines on New Year’s Eve.

The most up-to-date transit information is always available by calling the MTA at 511 or visiting www.mta.info.

How do I enter Times Square on New Year's Eve?

Access to Times Square on the evening of December 31st will be from 6th Avenue or 8th Avenue only. No one will be allowed to cross Broadway/7th Avenue once the streets have been closed. If your destination is east of Broadway/7th Avenue, you must enter at 6th Avenue and the nearest cross street to your destination. If your destination is west of Broadway/7th Avenue, you must enter at 8th Avenue and the cross street of your destination. The only exception is for businesses on 42nd Street; for those, you will need to enter at 41st Street and 8th Avenue.

If you are attending a party or event within Times Square on New Year's Eve, be sure to contact the business to confirm special instructions you may need to access the entrance of the establishment.

Access points for the viewing areas:

49th from 6th & 8th Aves

52nd from 6th & 8th Aves

56th from 6th & 8th Aves

Pedestrians and general public are NOT permitted to traverse northbound, southbound, or across intersections within affected areas.

What streets will be closed for the celebrations?

On Dec. 31, the NYPD will begin closing down access to Times Square starting at 43rd Street and Broadway, and moving north as revelers arrive. The exact times that these blocks will close to pedestrian and vehicular traffic will depend on when the revelers begin arriving.

Beginning at 4 a.m., 7th Avenue will be closed to vehicle traffic from 42nd to 48th Streets, and vehicle traffic on the side streets from 43rd to 48th Streets will be closed from 6th to 8th Avenues. Later in the morning, at approximately 11 a.m., 7th Avenue and Broadway will be closed to traffic from 38th to 59th Streets.

Viewing areas and blocks will be closed off as they fill up northward, street by street, as the police deem necessary.

Where is the ball lowered? Where is the best view?

The Times Square New Year's Eve Ball descends from a flagpole at the top of One Times Square. It can best be seen along Broadway, from 43rd Street to 50th Street, and Seventh Avenue, as far north as 59th Street.

The sound system is set up in the Bowtie area (where Broadway and Seventh Avenue cross), and the video screens on One Times Square (where the Ball is lowered) are easily visible. There are additional screens set up throughout the event.

What should I wear and what should I bring?

Dress warmly. Remember that you could be spending an extended period of time outdoors in potentially below-freezing conditions. You should be well-prepared and well-insulated. Many layers, synthetics (such as Goretex and polypropylene), wind-resistant and water-repellant outerwear and a good hat are key to staying warm.

Note that all bags will be searched.

Items that are NOT permitted:

Backpacks

Large bags

Umbrellas

Lawn chairs or other folding chairs

Picnic blankets

Large coolers

Alcohol

I have a disability. Will there be a designated area for me to watch the Ball Drop?

The designated viewing area for individuals with disabilities is at 44th Street and Broadway, which is accessed at the southwest corner of 44th and 6th Ave. ASL interpreters will also be present at this viewing area.

Will there be portable public restrooms available?

There are no portable restrooms in Times Square during the celebration.

Where can I find more information?

We sing it every year after the ball drops, yet most people couldn't tell you its name or where it came from. Here is everything you need to know about "Auld Lang Syne," that song we sing on New Year's Eve. Make sure to turn up the volume!