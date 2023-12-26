Times Square

List of Times Square street closures for New Year's Eve

The following streets will be closed for the New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square, the NYPD says

By NBC New York Staff

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Planning to be anywhere near Times Square this New Year's Eve?

The NYPD has released its street closures to ring in the new year. On-street parking will be extremely limited in midtown Manhattan throughout the day on Sunday, and people are advised to take mass transit.

Here's what drivers need to know -- and we've got all your top Times Square NYE questions answered right here.

NYC street closures for New Year's eve

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The following streets will be shut down starting around 4 a.m. Sunday:

  • Seventh Avenue from 42nd-48th streets
  • Broadway from 43rd-48th streets
  • 43rd-48th streets from Sixth-Eighth avenues

More streets will be shut down starting around 11 a.m. Sunday:

  • Southbound Seventh Avenue and Broadway from 38th-59th streets

These closures apply to commercial and other large vehicles, including trucks, and start at 11 a.m. Sunday:

  • North on Sixth Avenue from 34th-59th streets
  • North on Eighth Avenue from 34th-59th streets
  • East of Ninth Avenue from 37th-59th streets
  • West of Fifth Avenue from 35th-59th streets

Local

Orange County 10 mins ago

4 kids among nine hurt in violent Orange County, NY crash

Times Square 2 hours ago

Everything to know about Times Square New Year's Eve

This article tagged under:

Times SquareManhattanholidaysNew Year's Evestreet closures
Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us