Times Square

One Times Square celebrates topping off after $500 million redevelopment ahead of New Year's Eve

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

One Times Square, the building that hosts the New Year's Eve ball drop every Dec. 31, is celebrating it topping out on Thursday.

The building recently went through a $500 million redevelopment. Shortly after New Year's Day this year, the iconic 2023 numbers were removed to make way for the building's construction.

Lisa Serbaniewicz, a spokesperson for the property, confirmed in a statement in January that the numerals were temporarily removed as part of its redevelopment, which will include a new viewing deck, museum and interactive experience.

NBC New York
This article tagged under:

Times SquareNew Year's Eve
