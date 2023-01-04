Times Square

Times Square Ball Mystery Brews: Where Did ‘2023' Go?

Fear not, the iconic numerals have not been stolen. Here's what's up

By NBC New York Staff

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Welp, so much for 2023.

Barely four days into the new year, the 11,875-pound Waterford Crystal-bedecked ball that drops from the top of One Times Square in one of the globe's most famous New Year's Eve celebrations is dark.

The 2023 numerals have vanished, prompting concern from Times Square-goers and, potentially, the world over the fate of the celebrated annual icon. The ball itself has become a year-long attraction, sparkling above the Crossroads of the World from January through December, before the new numbers arrive to bring in the next year.

So what happened to 2023? You'll be happy to know there is apparently nothing nefarious afoot.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

A spokesperson for the Times Square Alliance confirmed the 2023 numbers were taken down because of construction at One Times Square. They are believed to be in a secure location, though additional information is expected to be released by the building's representatives later in the day.

In the meantime, if you missed this year's ball drop, we've got you covered. Relive the moment in the player above.

More Stories

New Year's Eve Dec 31, 2022

Watch 2023 Ball Drop and New Year's Eve Celebration

Times Square Jan 2

Teen ‘Homegrown Violent Extremist' Charged in Times Square Machete Attack on NYPD Cops

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Times SquareManhattanweird newstimes square ball
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us