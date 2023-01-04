Times Square Ball Mystery Brews: Where Did ‘2023' Go?

Welp, so much for 2023.

Barely four days into the new year, the 11,875-pound Waterford Crystal-bedecked ball that drops from the top of One Times Square in one of the globe's most famous New Year's Eve celebrations is dark.

The 2023 numerals have vanished, prompting concern from Times Square-goers and, potentially, the world over the fate of the celebrated annual icon. The ball itself has become a year-long attraction, sparkling above the Crossroads of the World from January through December, before the new numbers arrive to bring in the next year.

So what happened to 2023? You'll be happy to know there is apparently nothing nefarious afoot.

A spokesperson for the Times Square Alliance confirmed the 2023 numbers were taken down because of construction at One Times Square. They are believed to be in a secure location, though additional information is expected to be released by the building's representatives later in the day.

