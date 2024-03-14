Helicopter makes emergency landing at NJ school field

What to Know A helicopter made an emergency landing at a high school campus in New Jersey Thursday morning, police said.

The incident took place around 9:30 a.m. at Middletown High School North, according to Middletown Township Police.

Police responded to the scene only to find that a helicopter touched down on a baseball field that is at the rear of the high school, adjacent to Marvin Road.

A helicopter made an emergency landing at a high school campus in New Jersey Thursday morning, police said.

The incident took place around 9:30 a.m. at Middletown High School North, according to Middletown Township Police.

Police responded to the scene only to find that a helicopter touched down on a baseball field that is at the rear of the high school, adjacent to Marvin Road.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The helicopter, according to police, was operated by Zip Aviation of Caldwell, New Jersey and had an in-flight issue where an indicator light had come on.

The pilot, who is not being identified at this time and was the only person inside the helicopter, saw the field and determined that it would be safe to make the emergency landing, police said. Additionally, there were no students or faculty on the field or the surrounding areas at the time of the landing.

“This incident is obviously an unusual one. Our school’s faculty and staff acted swiftly to confirm that no students or other personnel were harmed," Middletown Twp. Public Schools Superintendent Jessica Alfone said in a statement. "The incident had no impact on class scheduling, and we are not anticipating any interference with dismissal or after school activities. We are thankful that the pilot was not harmed.”

Middletown Police notified the New Jersey State Police at the Regional Operations & Intelligence Center (NJ ROIC), which then notified the FAA and the NTSB.