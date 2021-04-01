reopening new york city

Governors Island Reopening to Visitors May 1

For the first time, ferry services will have two stops in Brooklyn

La gente sube al punto más alto de Governors Island
What to Know

  • Governors Island will reopen to visitors May 1, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Thursday.
  • This year, the city will roll out two Brooklyn stops on its Governors Island ferry service.
  • "Last year the opening was delayed because of COVID, this year we're able to open on time -- that's good news," de Blasio said.

Governors Island will reopen to visitors May 1, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Thursday.

"Last year the opening was delayed because of COVID, this year we're able to open on time -- that's good news," de Blasio said, calling Governors Island a "jewel."

This year, the city will roll out two Brooklyn stops on its Governors Island ferry service. The two Brooklyn locations for weekend and holiday ferry service will be at:

  • Pier 6 (Brooklyn Bridge Park)
  • Atlantic Basin (Red Hook)

De Blasio said the city wants to make sure everyone has access to Governors Island. Because of this, free ferry rides to and from Governors Island will be provided to:

  • NYCHA residents
  • Seniors
  • Children
  • IDNYC holders
  • Current and former military personnel
  • Select community organizations

"Part of our recovery [from the ongoing pandemic] will be enjoying everything in this city again, and especially outdoors," de Blasio said.

Tickets can be reserved starting Monday by visiting www.govisland.com.

