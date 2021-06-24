George Floyd Statue Vandalized Days After Emotional Brooklyn Debut

The NYPD's Hate Crimes Task Force says it is investigating vandalism to Brooklyn's new George Floyd statue.

The vandalism to the statue, which was unveiled on Flatbush Avenue last weekend amid the city's Juneteenth celebrations, was discovered Thursday morning, the department said.

George Floyd's brother, Terrance Floyd was on hand for the unveiling of the 6-foot sculpture Saturday and spoke about the importance of Juneteenth, America's newest federally recognized holiday, and keeping his brother's memory alive.

"It's a major statement for a major person," Terrance Floyd told NBC. "To see Brooklyn represent him, and honor him on a national holiday, it's all love."

Photos from the event showed Terrance Floyd weeping during the dedication ceremony.

Anyone with information on the vandalism is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

Another tribute to Floyd, whose death at the hands of a former Minneapolis police officer sparked months-long national protests, debuted earlier this month at Newark City Hall in New Jersey. It will stay in place for at least a year.

Former police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted in April of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. He is currently awaiting sentencing.