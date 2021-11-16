Four Shot Inside Harlem Deli: Police

Four people were shot inside a corner deli in Harlem Monday night, police said.

The shooting occurred at the shop on the corner of West 141st Street and Lenox Avenue. Investigators at the scene afterward were searching for shell casings as other officers inside the deli could be seen watching surveillance video of what transpired.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

An outdoor camera showed several people suddenly tumbling out of the bodega's front door, with one of them falling down the stairs. A few seconds later, someone in a dark hooded sweatshirt appeared to be limping while leaving the store. That individual was then helped by others getting into a white sedan parked out front.

A worker at a nearby store said people ran into his shop for safety as the gunfire broke out, with around half a dozen or so shots fired.

Investigators said that four men, each of whom is in their 20s, were shot. The group was discovered three blocks away from the scene, after police pulled over the white Nissan seen leaving the shooting.

All four men shot were taken to nearby hospitals, at least one in an ambulance, but are expected to survive. Police have not yet released any information regarding potential suspects. An investigation is ongoing.