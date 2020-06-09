Crime and Courts

Brooklyn

Four People Hospitalized After Shooting in Brooklyn: Police

Four people were rushed to the hospital after a shooting in Brooklyn Monday night, police said.

The gunfire broke out just after 10:30 p.m. on Bristol Street in Brownsville, according to the FDNY. There were four people struck by bullets, police said, one with more serious injuries.

All victims were brought to Brookdale Hospital or Kings County Hospital, the FDNY said.

No arrests have been made, and police don't have anyone in custody. An investigation is ongoing.

