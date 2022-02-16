‘Fire Everywhere': 13,000 Gallons of Gasoline Explode, Light Up Rockville Centre

A tanker truck carrying 13,000 gallons of gasoline exploded overnight in Rockville Center, setting two buildings and the streets on fire.

Chief Fire Marshal James Avondet says authorities received a call about 1:10 a.m. Wednesday about an overturned tanker on Sunrise Highway between North Centre Avenue and North Park Avenue.

"When I came here, there was fire everywhere, the streets, the tanker, the two buildings, and when I looked down Sunrise Highway, there was fire coming out of seven or eight manhole covers," he said.

"It's one of the worst things I've seen in my 47-year career," Avondet added.

The civilian injured was the truck driver who was taken to the hospital. The extent of their injury is unclear. Three firefighters were also hurt, according to the fire marshal, two of whom went to the hospital.

Firefighters were able to get the blaze, which extensively damaged an abandoned furniture store and a liquor store, under control. However, all utilities in the area were cut off due to the extent of the damage from the explosion.

It's unclear how the tanker flipped over and an investigation is ongoing.