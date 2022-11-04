FBI Identifies Suspect in NJ Synagogues Threat Case

The FBI has identified a man linked to the nonspecific but widescale threat against New Jersey synagogues that prompted a public warning from its Newark office a day ago, multiple law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation said Friday.

The individual has been interviewed, the law enforcement sources said. No update was immediately available on possible charges. The sources described him as a man who may have autism and said he had been bullied in the past.

The man spoke to law enforcement of anger he said he had toward Jewish people, but allegedly said he would not hurt them because he wouldn't want to get into trouble, the law enforcement sources said.

The FBI's Newark office had no immediate update on the case. Additional information is expected later Friday.

Details on what prompted Thursday's mid-afternoon Twitter warning from the FBI remain unclear at this time. The Newark branch tweeted that it had received "credible information" about a "broad" threat to Garden State synagogues.

"We ask at this time that you take all security precautions to protect your community and facility," FBI Newark tweeted, in part. "We shall share more information as soon as we can. Stay alert. In case of emergency call police."

Amid the flurry of confusion and concern that erupted immediately thereafter, officials stressed the public warning was issued out of an abundance of caution. A source said there was no specific plot or action underway, but because the internet threat was deemed credible, the FBI felt it important to alert the public so security could be enhanced.

Synagogues across the state were asked to remain vigilant, and police in some communities stepped up patrols. No specific targets were mentioned. Officials stressed the online threat broadly referenced New Jersey temples.

Gov. Phil Murphy had said he was "closely monitoring the situation and working with local law enforcement," while New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said she too had been briefed. Hochul noted there was no related threat in New York.

The NYPD confirmed the same for New York City. It said the department's intelligence and counterterrorism bureaus were "working diligently alongside the Joint Terrorism Task Force and the FBI to ensure the safety and well-being of every area that encompasses our Jewish citizens and synagogues here in New York City and the tri-state area."

Mayor Eric Adams said the five boroughs were ready to assist as needed.

"The insidious rise of blatant anti-Semitism in recent years, with vicious lies and hate spread by voices of bigotry and intolerance, must never be ignored. It must be confronted," he said. "We will keep our Jewish community safe."

We are continuing to monitor the threats made against synagogues in New Jersey and stand ready to assist our neighbors in any way that we can. — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) November 4, 2022

The abrupt warning, and emphasis on the precautionary nature of it, had some law enforcement officials wondering why this threat was deemed more credible than the many others posted daily. Officials say the warning was issued as a reminder to stay vigilant, given the increase in antisemitic incidents in New Jersey and elsewhere in recent months.

"It was a non-specific threat. We have a system in place for making sure the word is out and that all the players are involved and mobilized," New York/New Jersey Anti-Defamation League Director Scott Richman explained. "But in that environment, you have to be careful."

The investigation is ongoing.