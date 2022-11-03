Long Island

Razor Blade Found Child's Halloween Candy on Long Island: Police

Suffolk County Police

After swapping Halloween candy with friends, a child found a razor blade inside a candy bar she got while trick-or-treating on Long Island, police said.

Suffolk County police said that the weapon was found Thursday evening inside a fun-size 3 Musketeers bar by a 13-year-old girl. After going trick-or-treating on Monday, the teenage student at Paul J. Gelinas Junior High School in East Setauket had spent the past few days swapping treats with her friends.

But the blade was found inside the candy while she was at home, and her mother immediately reported it to police just after 7:30 p.m.

It was not immediately clear where the candy bar came from, but police recommended parents be present when children open their candy they got while out for Halloween, especially in Stony Brook and Setauket.

Officers are asking anyone with information to call the Sixth Precinct Crime Section at 631-854-8626, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

