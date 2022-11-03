FBI

FBI Warns of Broad Threat to New Jersey Synagogues, Urges Caution

Few details were immediately available. Here's what we know so far

By NBC New York Staff

<
NBC Universal, Inc.

The FBI's Newark office issued a stark warning Thursday as it announced it had received "credible information" about a nonspecific but widescale threat to synagogues in New Jersey.

The FBI described the threat as "broad." However, a senior law enforcement official tells News 4 New York warning the public was done in "an abundance of caution."

"We ask at this time that you take all security precautions to protect your community and facility," FBI Newark tweeted in part. "We shall share more information as soon as we can. Stay alert. In case of emergency call police."

Although there is no specific plot or action underway, according to the source, because the internet threat was deemed credible, the FBI felt it was important to alert the public via social media so communities and synagogues could take security precautions.

The FBI's investigation is underway to determine who is behind this threat.

Following the FBI's precautionary warning, Gov. Phil Murphy said he is "closely monitoring the situation and working with local law enforcement."

