New York State Police

Details Emerge in Case of NY Aide Who Died in School Bus Collision With State Trooper

The bus monitor who died was identified Friday as 59-year-old Robin Alvarez of East Fishkill

The school bus driver involved in a deadly crash with a New York State Police vehicle in Dutchess County earlier this week allegedly failed to stop at a stop sign while entering a highway, triggering the collision, state police said Friday.

It was the first update on the investigation since Wednesday when NYSP said it couldn't share additional details on the case because it was being reviewed by the New York attorney general's office.

The crash happened Tuesday just after 3 p.m. on Route 55 and South Cross Road in Lagrange, killing 59-year-old school bus monitor Robin Alvarez, of East Fishkill.

State Police said Friday in releasing the victim's name that Alvarez wasn't wearing a seatbelt. They also said their investigation is ongoing.

Arlington School District, the district for which the school bus was operating at the time of the crash, offered its condolences to Alvarez's family and friends as it acknowledged the worker's death in a statement the night it happened.

"I know that you all join me in sending them our heartfelt condolences. As a community, we will continue to support the family during the days ahead," it said. "Our Arlington team of psychologists, social workers, and counselors are available for any student or staff member who needs support at this time. The Dutchess County Help Line is available 24/7 via call or text at 845-485-9700."

