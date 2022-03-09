NY AG Probing Death of Aide in School Bus Crash With State Police Vehicle

The New York attorney general's office has launched an investigation into the Dutchess County school bus crash that claimed the life of a bus monitor a day ago, authorities said Wednesday.

The bus, with Arlington School District, collided with a New York State Police vehicle just after 3 p.m. on Route 55 and South Cross Road.

The aide was pronounced dead at the scene. The person's identity has not been released.

The bus driver and trooper were brought to nearby hospitals, as were two adult students who were aboard the bus at the time of the crash. None of their injuries were considered to be life-threatening, according to police.

State Police said Wednesday they couldn't comment further on the case because of the attorney general investigation now underway.

Arlington School District confirmed its loss in a statement late Tuesday, saying, "It is with deep sadness that I inform you that an Arlington bus monitor was killed in the accident. Our thoughts and prayers are with the monitor’s family, friends, and colleagues this evening. I know that you all join me in sending them our heartfelt condolences. As a community, we will continue to support the family during the days ahead."

"Our Arlington team of psychologists, social workers, and counselors are available for any student or staff member who needs support at this time. The Dutchess County Help Line is available 24/7 via call or text at 845-485-9700," it continued.