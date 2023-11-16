Texas man sentenced for 2022 fatal hit-and-run on Garden State Parkway

What to Know A man from Texas was sentenced to nearly a decade behind bars for a fatal hit-and-run last year on the Garden State Parkway.

A man from Texas was sentenced to nearly a decade behind bars for a fatal hit-and-run last year on the Garden State Parkway.

Fornice Boatner, 33, was sentenced Tuesday was sentenced to 9 years for the crime of second-degree knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in death, the Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said.

The sentence stems from the events in May 2022. It was on the morning of may 25, 2022 that that New Jersey State Police responded to a report of a person in a ditch next to the northbound side of the Garden State Parkway in Woodbridge Township. When officers located the body near milepost 130.4, it was identified as Elizabeth resident, 31-year-old Felipe Dos-Santos, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives determined that three days prior at around 1 a.m., Dos-Santos was walking northbound on the shoulder of the parkway near milepost 130.4, when he was hit by a 2007 silver Dodge Ram that fled the scene. A subsequent investigation found that the driver and registered owner of the vehicle was Boatner.

Allegedly, Boatner made repairs to the vehicle to conceal the damage sustained in the hit-and-run.

On May 28, 2022, Boatnar was arrested by the Liberty County Sheriff's Office at his Texas resident. Boatner was charged with vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash causing death, hindering, obstruction, and tampering with evidence. He was extradited to New Jersey on June 10, 2022.

Subsequently, on Jan. 30 of this year, Boatner pled guilty to second-degree knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in death but failed to appear at sentencing. However, earlier this month, Boatner was arrested and charged with bail jumping.