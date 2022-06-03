Retired NYPD Cop Arrested Outside US Capitol With Fake Interpol Badge, Bullets: Police

A retired NYPD officer posing as a criminal investigator with the "Department of the Interpol" was arrested outside the U.S. Capitol with body armor and high capacity magazines, authorities said Friday.

The 53-year-old Michigan man was parked outside the west side of the Capitol around 5 a.m. when police officers noticed his vehicle, according to a statement from the U.S. Capitol Police.

Jerome Felipe, who worked for the NYPD between 2004 and 2018, identified himself to officials as an investigator with Interpol and presented them with a fake badge, according to police.

Officers searched Felipe's vehicle and allegedly found a BB gun, two ballistic vests, high capacity magazine and other ammunition.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

USCP Arrests Man with Fake Badge, Body Armor & High Capacity Magazines: https://t.co/FkFUq4UpYJ pic.twitter.com/xjfFQHQgD0 — U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) June 3, 2022

A statement from Capitol Police said no real guns were found on Felipe's person or inside his vehicle. He's now facing charges of unlawful possession of high capacity magazines and unregistered ammunition.

Contact information for Felipe's legal representation was not immediately known.

Capitol Police investigators were still working to determine why the man was parked outside the Capitol early Friday morning.