NYC Subway

NYPD: Search Continues for Man Who Pushed Woman Onto NYC Subway Tracks Over Weekend

It's the latest in a string of subway attacks in the city, which is grappling with a scourge of violence across its most important transportation artery

New York City police were looking for a man shown in a video grabbing a woman then throwing her onto subway tracks.

Police released horrifying surveillance video showing the 52-year-old woman being sent plunging onto the tracks in the Bronx on Sunday. It was the latest in a string of subway attacks in the city, which is grappling with a scourge of violence across its most important transportation artery.

Other subway riders came to the woman’s aid and pulled her back to safety. There were no trains approaching.

In the 20-second snippet provided by authorities, the man and woman seemed to initially be facing each other about 6 feet (2 meters) from the edge of the subway platform. He is seen putting his arms around her and forcefully shoving her to the platform. She falls and her body skids over the edge, head first. The unidentified man then walks off.

Not shown on the video released were the bystanders who rushed to help the woman.

Police said she was Lincoln Hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of these individuals is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

