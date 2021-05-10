Homeless Man Arrested in Fatal Midtown Stabbing

A homeless man has been arrested after fatally stabbing another man along a street in Midtown over the weekend, police said.

Officers initially got a call regarding an assault inside 38 West 31st Street just after 11:30 p.m. Saturday, according to police. When they arrived, officers said they found an unconsicous and unresponsive man with mutliple stab wounds in his neck, shoulder and arm.

The victim, later identified as 39-year-old Stanly Castor, was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Patrick McDonough was arrested two days later on money. The 49-year-old homeless man faces a second-degree murder charge, police said; attorney information was not immediately made available.

It was unclear if Caster, a Black man, and McDonough, who is white, knew each other before the violent incident. It was not considered to be a hate crime.

An investigation is ongoing.