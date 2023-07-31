Teen ID'd as suspect in shocking stabbing death of man voguing at NYC gas station: NYPD

What to Know A man dancing at a gas station in Brooklyn was stabbed to death after a dispute broke out between two groups Saturday night -- and a 17-year-old is now being sought in connection to the shocking death of dancer O’Shea Sibley.

Law enforcement sources have identified the suspect as a teen who remains at large.

Those who knew Sibley as a talented dancer and certainly a friend, have no doubt that his murder was a hate crime.

Twenty-eight-year-old Sibley belonged to several dance troupes in the area. He was killed in a gas station on Coney Island Avenue in Midwood following a dispute over him dancing at the pump. At one point, an attendant from the gas station tried to intervene. Witnesses say a back and forth followed after Sibley, who worked with several troupes, started voguing at the style of many LGBTQ ballrooms. As all of this escalated, Sibley was stabbed in the chest, and pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Law enforcement forces say the suspect fled the scene in a black SUV. NBC 4 New York spoke to a neighbor who knew Sibley on Monday morning. The neighbor, who is also a member of the LGBTQ+ community, said he was worried about the 28-year-old’s safety.

"I texted him that morning to tell him wanted to talk to him to tell him to tell his friends to be careful, you know, because you have to be careful how you present yourself," Beckenbaur Hamilton said. "They don’t live in the they don’t live in the neighborhood we live in, it’s a very homophobic neighborhood and they were out here dancing.

"There is no progress. Progress? Yes. But we here don't see it. We have to live stifled," Hamilton continued. "We live here in a community where we have to pretend to be somebody else."

The investigation is ongoing.