Bronx

Coconut Water, Juice Bandit Sought for Bizarre Bodega Robbery: NYPD

A coconut water and juice bandit is being sought by police in the Bronx after allegedly stealing the hydrating liquids from a bodega.

According to police, on Aug. 8, at around 5:40 p.m., an unidentified person displayed a knife at a 50-year-old bodega employee working on White Plains Road and stole coconut water, juice, and water in the bizarre holdup.

The individual then fled on a red scooter with "Supreme" stickers on the front.

No injuries were reported, but police urge anyone with information to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

