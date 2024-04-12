Mom to be arraigned in NYC twins' deaths as ‘medical tragedy' turns to murder charges

A 42-year-old woman is expected to be arraigned on murder charges Friday in the deaths of her twin 5-year-olds in their Bronx home -- a case authorities initially attributed to a medical tragedy, saying there were no signs of foul play.

Gloria Asamoah was arrested Thursday, according to the Bronx district attorney's office, on six counts each of murder and manslaughter.

The two children — a boy, George Kantanka, and a girl, Gianna Kantanka — were discovered around 11 a.m. on Dec. 18 in a home on East 175th Street between Monroe and Topping avenues in Morris Heights, officials have said.

First responders rushed to the residence when the twins' mother called 911 after finding them unresponsive, NYPD Assistant Chief Ben Gurley said previously. The twins were pronounced dead at the scene.

The medical examiner's office recently ruled their deaths homicides, saying both were smothered.

Much remains unclear about what happened to the children, but investigators said the kids had been sick for several days and had been sent home from school the week before they were found. The pair stayed home from school the day they were found dead. They were said to have been foaming at the mouth.

It's not clear what had sickened them, and the extent of their symptoms wasn't known.

The NYPD previously said there had been no signs of foul play or apparent injuries on the children's bodies. There was no history of domestic violence from anyone in the home.

Members from the FDNY also tested the air and found no signs of carbon monoxide.

The father, who was not home when the children were found, was questioned by police after rushing home from work that day. Their mother had been hospitalized for shock and emotional trauma.

Attorney information for Asamoah was not immediately clear.