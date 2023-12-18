morris heights

Twin 5-year-olds found dead inside Bronx apartment: Sources

By NBC New York Staff

Twin 5-year-olds were found dead inside a Bronx apartment on Monday, according to a law enforcement source.

The two children were discovered just before 11:30 a.m. in a home on East 175th Street between Monroe Avenue and Topping Avenue in the Morris Heights neighborhood, FDNY officials said. First responders were called regarding reports of cardiac arrest; the twins were pronounced dead at the scene, fire officials said.

No other details about the children were immediately available, and the circumstances surrounding their deaths were not clear.

It was not immediately clear whether police had anyone in custody or if any arrests had been made.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

