86-year-old Staten Island dad loses $50,000 to scammers who said his son was in jail

It's a scam that starts with a phone call before a dangerous twist, as the criminals make a house call.

An 86-year-old man on Staten Island was scammed out of more than $50,000 after receiving a call stating that his son was in trouble.

The victim, who did not wish to be identified, picked up the phone on Aug. 15 and said the voice on the other end of the line claimed to be his son, saying he had just gotten in to a crash that involved a woman.

"'Dad,' he says, 'I've been in a bad accident. I broke my nose' and he's got this nasal sound," the victim told NBC New York in an exclusive interview. "When that call comes in, I'm half-groggy. I'm tired."

A second person on the phone identified himself as an attorney, saying cash is needed to keep his son out of jail. Not long after, the scammers came to the victim's home to collect the money.

"They got me good," said the victim, who went to the bank to withdraw more cash for a second meeting. "All together, I lost $50,000 in cash."

Not long after that, his son walked in the front door — and the man knew he had been scammed. Police said the man's son was never under arrest.

"It was a perfect storm," he told News 4. "The only reason I'm speaking out is because I want these guys to get caught."

After the victim met with the two suspects twice — once near Woodrow Road and Rossville Avenue, the other time near Huguenot Avenue and Amboy Road — the dastardly duo took off in a gray Toyota Prius.

NYPD Sgt. Matt Doherty, who is with the department's Financial Crimes Task Force, said that getting a phone call from a scammer is disturbing enough, but when the alleged criminals show up at the front door, it's deeply concerning.

"You worry about someone with bad intentions going to their house, and if they don't get what they want — you never want it to escalate to that next step," said Doherty.

So how can a scam be spotted? Doherty provided some tips.

"No lawyer is going to call and say they have your son in custody but they won't let you speak to them. No police department is going to call and say your grandson is locked up, but unless you give us $20,000, you won't be able to speak to them," said Doherty.

The victim, meanwhile, said he won's stop until he finds the guys who ripped him off.

"I'm coming after you and you're going to regret it," the man said. "And we are, we are coming after the. Not me, the police. Lock him up."

Anyone who recognizes the men seen in photographs, their vehicle or has any information about the incident is urged to contact police immediately.