Burqa-Wearing Jewelry Thief Arrested After $1 Million Heist

The man and his accomplice allegedly made off with a treasure trove of watches and other baubles

The man who allegedly wore a burqa and stole nearly $1 million in jewelry from a high-end Hudson Yards boutique is under arrest.

The NYPD’s Major Case Squad arrested the man, who was said to have entered the Piaget store at 20 Hudson Yards with a woman, and then made off with hundreds of thousands of dollars in watches and jewelry.

Detectives recovered all of the stolen items, law enforcement sources tell News 4. They arrested the man (who allegedly wore the burqa) and his wife (the alleged accomplice).

He is expected to face a judge in Manhattan criminal court this morning.

