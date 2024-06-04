Brooklyn

2 young girls shot on NYC playground as mom watches from bench

Both victims are expected to be OK; they were not said to have been the intended targets and no arrests have been made

By Myles Miller

Two young girls were shot at a playground in Brooklyn Monday night, marking just the latest incident of gun violence impacting youth in the borough.

Cops responding to a call about a 9-year-old shot at Hilltop Playground on Dean Street in Brownsville around 9 p.m. found the girl with a leg wound. They also found an 11-year-old girl who had been shot in the back.

Both girls were taken by private means to a hospital and are expected to be OK.

Investigators say the girls are not believed to have been the intended targets. A preliminary investigation suggests there may have been two shooters who fired six rounds in the direction of the children.

The mother of the 11-year-old was watching from the park bench as the children were playing in the middle of the field.

Five shell casings were recovered at the scene. Police were looking for any possible surveillance video to assist in their investigation.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

