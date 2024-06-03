12-year-old charged with manslaughter in shooting of NYC teen cousin

A 12-year-old boy is facing manslaughter charges for the shooting death of a 14-year-old teen in Brooklyn on Sunday, police said.

Police sources said the 14-year-old, Jasai Guy, and his cousin were playing with a gun in a fifth floor apartment at the Howard Houses when the teen was shot in the chest.

Medics picked up the teen and rushed him to Brookdale University Hospital, where he was ultimately pronounced dead.

Neighbors said the young victim was a good kid who could often be found with friends on the nearby basketball courts.

"It’s sad that kids can’t even come outside and play, kids cant even be inside and play," one neighbor said.

The weekend shooting happened steps from where a 30-year-old man was shot and killed just two weeks ago.

"Now you got a 14-year-old kid involved in a shooting. Where these guys coming from? And you need to do something with these ghosts guns that are running around here," the man said.

The latest data provided by the NYPD shows a deadly uptick in the 73rd precinct where Sunday's Brownsville shooting took place. So far this year, 12 murders have been reported, that's compared to four in the same time last year.

The 12-year-old, not identified because of his age, faces charges of manslaughter, criminal neglect homicide and criminal possession of a weapon, according to the NYPD.