Man arrested in Brooklyn dismembered body case where head, limbs found stuffed in fridge

Police arrested a second person in connection to January's gruesome discovery in a Brooklyn apartment where a dismembered body was found inside a refrigerator.

Nicholas McGee was extradited from Virginia to face murder charges in the killing of Kawsheen Gelzer, who was found inside the Nostrand Avenue home after Crime Stoppers received an anonymous tip on Jan. 22, Joseph Kenny, the NYPD's chief of detectives, said in January.

The tipster indicated the possibility of a dead body being stored in the third-floor apartment's refrigerator, multiple law enforcement sources told NBC New York.

At the time of the discovery, McGee was imprisoned in Virginia on an unrelated crime, sources said. His partner, Heather Stines, lived at the apartment and let officers inside when they responded to the tip. Once inside, the cops' attention was drawn to a conspicuously taped-up refrigerator, sources said.

When the officers tried to inspect it, the woman allegedly became combative, leading to her arrest and subsequent removal from the scene, sources said. She was later charged with concealment of a human corpse.

Inside the refrigerator, officers discovered black plastic bags containing what appeared to be parts of a human body, including a head, Kenny said.

The woman revealed to detectives that the body belonged to a local drug dealer who had a dispute with her husband last September, sources said.

Police have since told NBC New York the killing stemmed from a dispute over unpaid rent.

McGee was arrested Thursday on charges of murder, robbery, concealment of a human corpse and tampering with evidence. Attorney information was not immediately known.