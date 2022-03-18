Book Showcases How The COVID Pandemic Changed NYC Through Striking Photos

What to Know The two-year anniversary of New York's stay-at-home order is March 20.

"On Pause," features stunning photos of famous NYC landmarks during the city-wide shutdown of 2020.

Interviews with New Yorkers detail how they coped during a difficult time.

It's New York City unlike you've ever seen it before.

A new book titled "On Pause" takes readers on a journey through the streets of NYC in the months after former NY governor Andrew Cuomo ordered residents to stay at home and all non-essential businesses close their doors.

42nd & 5th Avenue

The "coffee-table book," as photographer and co-creator Charlie Bennet describes it, features empty streets and isolated landmarks known for being some of the busiest corners of Manhattan.

Grand Central Terminal, World Trade Center, Bryant Park — all desolate.

"I feel like if you're a photographer in New York City and you're experiencing this very, very unique time, you need to document or cover it somehow," Bennet told NBC New York.

Times Square

The book also consists of interviews from writer Helena Gustavsson, who spoke with New Yorkers about their personal experience coping in the times of COVID.

"We really tried to emphasize that even though it was a horrible time for the city, people were helping each other and people were really trying to make life continue in the city," Gustavsson said.

Grand Central Station

6 Train

Check out more photos from the book here.