See Manhattan During and After the COVID-19 Lockdown

See what changed two years after the first COVID-19 wave made its way around New York City

By Nina Lin

Empty parks, quiet roads, with the only movements coming from the billboards in Times Square – New York City was unrecognizable during the 2020 lockdowns prompted by COVID.

Since then, New Yorkers have reemerged from their homes in waves, with first-responders returning to hospitals, grocery stores and trucks to keep the city moving, followed by teachers and students, and then by the knowledge workers that used to fill up Midtown during rush hours and weekdays.

Drag the slider over each photo to see how the city has rebounded since 2020.

42nd & 5th Avenue

Times Square

Grand Central Station

6 Train

Chinatown

Bryant Park

The Oculus

Park Avenue

Central Park

57th & 3rd Avenue

