Body Found as Inferno at NJ Waste Management Facility Spews Smoke for Miles

A body has been found in the charred wreckage of a waste management facility in New Jersey following a raging five-alarm fire a day earlier that spewed thick columns of black smoke into the air, authorities confirmed Wednesday.

The victim has yet to be identified, but authorities say they believe it is the lone worker who was unaccounted for when the fire erupted on Julia Street in Elizabeth the prior afternoon.

No details about the person were known. The medical examiner is at the scene.

Authorities initially responded to the Julia Street blaze around 2 p.m. Tuesday. It quickly escalated to five alarms, enshrouding firefighters in oppressive smoke as they worked to douse the flames. A roof partially collapsed as well, the Elizabeth mayor said.

Firefighters could only contain the flames and keep people away, for their own safety. The fire was placed under control after about nine hours. Nearby homes were evacuated as the blaze raged, and machinery may have sparked the fire.

Many who live in the area were concerned about the air quality, especially considering what was burning. The facility is a bulk waste transfer station, for larger items like construction waste and furniture, according to officials.

The investigation is ongoing.