One Person Unaccounted For as Large Fire Rages At NJ Waste Management Facility

A huge fire at a Waste Management facility in New Jersey sent thick, black plumes of smoke billowing into the air Tuesday afternoon, and one person remains unaccounted for, according to officials.

The fire at the building on Julia Street in Elizabeth broke out in the afternoon, and quickly escalated to five alarms. Nearby homes were evacuated as the blaze raged, city officials said.

No injuries were reported, although the city said that one person was unaccounted for as of 4:30 p.m. Elizabeth Mayor J. Christian Bollwage said that the fire is expected to last for hours, and won't likely be put out fully until Wednesday. Bollwage also said that the fire has provoked the partial roof collapse of the structure.

The facility is a bulk waste transfer station, for larger items like construction waste and furniture, according to Bollwage.