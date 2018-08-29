New York is the worst state in the country to retire in, according to a recent report. And New Jersey and Connecticut aren't ranked too hot either.

Bankrate looked at seven different factors to determine the rankings, which saw South Dakota, Utah and Idaho take the top spots for retirement in the United States. These factors included data from studies on cost of living, crime, culture, health care quality, taxes, weather and well-being in each state.

Take a look below to see each of their rankings of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut as well as how they ranked in each category.