No scraping this Barnacle: How NYPD's new car booting system works

It looks like SpongeBob and even comes with a maritime moniker, but the NYPD's newest parking device is no nautical nonsense.

The NYPD is deploying its new tool aimed at deterring illegal parking and blocked traffic. Called the Barnacle, it is being used by the NYPD’s traffic teams for parking enforcement.

And while it basically appears to be a plastic yellow box that covers a vehicle's windshield, there's no scraping off this barnacle.

"There’s a built-in motor and it has two suction cups. It goes on the windshield. A thousand pounds of pressure and it self-regulates. So if the temperature gets colder or warmer, it’ll regulate the pressure," said NYPD Traffic Enforcement Inspector Brian O'Sullivan, who touted it being safer for officers and better suited to track the vehicle it gets attached to.

"It’s only about 20 to 30 seconds to deploy, as opposed to two to three minutes where the agent has to kneel down street side. Not only is it safer and faster the technology it has makes it more efficient," O'Sullivan said. "We get real-time GPS locations. So if someone tries to drive off with it we get notifications. And if anyone is trying to tamper with it we also get live notifications.”

There's even an alarm that will sound if someone tried to take the Barnacle off the windshield. So unless they have a sunroof, there's no way drivers are taking off with it.

It's part of the NYPD's decision to move away from the traditional boots that go on the tires of cars. There are a few Barnacles floating around the city but O’Sullivan says more are on the way.

"We are currently in a pilot program right now. Where we are starting it in Queens. We are going to increase the number of units we have in the next few weeks to expand it to the rest of the city," O'Sullivan said

So how exactly does one get the Barnacle off their vehicle once it's placed there? Drivers will have to follow the directions on the device and pay a $185 fine in order for a traffic agent to then remove it.