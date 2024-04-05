NYPD

NYPD debuts new ‘windshield boot' for parking scofflaws. Good luck getting this off

And you thought a boot on your wheel was bad ...

By NBC New York Staff

nypd windshield boot
NYPD

Points for creativity?

The NYPD debuted a new weapon in its war against parking violators late Thursday, flashing a "windshield boot" for the first time.

Also called a "Barnacle Device," the boot is used to immobilize vehicles violating parking regulations. In some cases, people have been able to outmaneuver boots on their wheels. This aims to stop that, police say.

"This allows us to hold those accountable, reduce parking congestion & address cars that are a nuisance & hazard to the community," the NYPD's chief of transportation said in a post on X.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

It wasn't immediately clear if the new boots were designed to supplement the current supply or replace it at some point. It also wasn't known how many were already in use Friday.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

NYPDparking
Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Solar Eclipse Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us