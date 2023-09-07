NYPD takes new license plate readers for a spin as part of car theft crackdown

What to Know The NYPD says overall crime is down, but one crime in particular is skyrocketing: vehicle theft.

More than 10,000 drivers have fallen victim just this year across the five boroughs.

As part of an effort to crackdown on the spike in thefts, the NYPD is unleashing a new strategy to find stolen cars and cars used in crimes.

The NYPD says overall crime is down, but one crime in particular is skyrocketing: vehicle theft.

More than 10,000 drivers have fallen victim just this year across the five boroughs. As part of an effort to crackdown on the spike in thefts, the NYPD is unleashing a new strategy to find stolen cars and cars used in crimes.

"We are going to take the wheel of this crisis and drive it and put it on the right path," Mayor Eric Adams said Wednesday.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Adams acknowledged the rising thefts is an issue citywide, but its a particularly massive problem in the Bronx and northern Queens. Police attribute part of that spike to a social media challenge, as seen through the soaring number of grand larcenies and auto thefts.

Year-to-date car thefts are up 19%, according to numbers kept by the NYPD. That includes the 24% jump in August.

To fight back, every NYC police precinct now has a high-tech squad car outfitted with two rear mounted cameras to scan license plates.

"There are some who think they can steal a car and get away with it, but they are mistaken," NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban said.

The license plate readers will flag stolen vehicles and any car used in a crime. City data shows most of the stolen cars are Kia's and Hyundai's. So far this year, drivers swiped 2,000 of those kind of cars. That's compared to 300 across all of 2022, accounting for a 587% jump.

"We are ramping up our crime tactics to go after those who commit those crimes," Caban added.

When police do make arrests they say 51% of the criminals are minor and 88% are younger than 25.

"A joy ride does not bring about joy when you have a permeant criminal record that can impact you in the future," Adams said.

Detectives think a group of teens are behind a car theft ring targeting Brooklyn and Queens. Police say they are responsible for 13 incidents alone. They are taking fast cars and sometimes jewels and cash. Officials said one of the top concerns is that this kind of activity will lead to more serious crimes.

To combat the overall crime pattern, NYC's new approach relies on enforcement and education. The DMV will flag vulnerable car owners and Adams wants driver to do their part by adding tracking devices, turning off their cars, and "it may sound simple, but don't forget to lock your day."

The police department touts success in recovering a large portion of stolen cars. This year, they said they have found 85% of them.