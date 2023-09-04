At least 2 dead after powerful rip currents drag swimmers out to sea on Jersey Shore

Swimmers in multiple locations along the Jersey Shore had to be pulled in from the waves over the Labor Day weekend due to powerful rip currents that dragged them out to sea, leaving at least two people dead.

Beaches were packed for the holiday weekend, even as experts warned of the dangerously strong rip currents. A chief lifeguard in the Ocean County town of Belmar said that conditions were so rough over the weekend, several swimmers had to be rescued.

"When the lifeguards along Fifth Avenue Beach were putting their equipment away to store for the night, they were approached by a bunch of beach patrons screaming that there were people in the water and in distress," said Belmar Chief Lifeguard Harry Harsin.

Five people were pulled to safety, according to rescue teams. A sixth person was taken from the water, but did not survive.

In nearby Seaside Park, it was another red flag day — meaning no swimming. Lifeguards were working to keep beachgoers out of the ocean, as witnesses said they saw a number of similar rescues over the course of the weekend. Many said that the rescues occurred after 6 p.m., when lifeguards are no longer on duty to keep people out of the water.

A police boat was patrolling the waters off Seaside Park Monday evening, the same beach where officials said they assisted in 10 emergencies over the holiday weekend — with the last one turning tragic, as one person died.